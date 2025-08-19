Trump is Lying About the DC Takeover

JVL and Andrew Egger discuss Trump’s federal takeover of DC, the administration’s exaggerated claims about crime vanishing overnight, and the way the crackdown is being staged as a law-and-order success while raising serious concerns about authoritarian overreach, particularly by the amateur officers hiding their identities behind masks.

