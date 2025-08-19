The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
5
3

Trump is Lying About the DC Takeover

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
and
Andrew Egger
Aug 19, 2025
∙ Paid
5
3
Share

JVL and Andrew Egger discuss Trump’s federal takeover of DC, the administration’s exaggerated claims about crime vanishing overnight, and the way the crackdown is being staged as a law-and-order success while raising serious concerns about authoritarian overreach, particularly by the amateur officers hiding their identities behind masks.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture