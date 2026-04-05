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Trump is Remaking National Security to Enforce His Agenda (w/ Tom Joscelyn)

Bulwark on Sunday
William Kristol's avatar
Tom Joscelyn's avatar
William Kristol and Tom Joscelyn
Apr 05, 2026
∙ Paid

Just Security's Tom Joscelyn joins Bill Kristol to discuss how Trump and his allies are reshaping the DOJ/FBI, DHS/ICE, and the Pentagon — with major implications for civil liberties, political dissent, and the 2026 elections. Correction: Bill incorrectly stated that President Trump will make a speech today. Trump said he will hold a news conference on Monday, April 6, at 1 p.m. ET.

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