Trump is Remaking National Security to Enforce His Agenda (w/ Tom Joscelyn)

Just Security's Tom Joscelyn joins Bill Kristol to discuss how Trump and his allies are reshaping the DOJ/FBI, DHS/ICE, and the Pentagon — with major implications for civil liberties, political dissent, and the 2026 elections. Correction: Bill incorrectly stated that President Trump will make a speech today. Trump said he will hold a news conference on Monday, April 6, at 1 p.m. ET.

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