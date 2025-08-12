The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deutschmeister's avatar
Deutschmeister
4m

The problem with the federal takeover of DC -- one of them, anyway -- is how open-ended it is. Conveniently the regime sets no benchmark for what is acceptable progress by the local forces. What if they got the murder rate down to two people per year? Would the federals say, "No good -- we need a totally murder-free city" and stay on an open-ended basis? There is no accountability on their side, so there is no standard that they must live up to. They just do what they feel works for them.

That is not how government by, of, and for the people is supposed to work. But you know that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pamela Beckford's avatar
Pamela Beckford
3m

I am profoundly sad about the country right now. I will wallow in that for a time but then will be back to resist. But now I need a time to wallow.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture