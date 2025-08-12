The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
13
2

Big Balls Mugging Triggers DC Crackdown!

Tim Miller's avatar
Cam Kasky's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Cam Kasky
Aug 12, 2025
∙ Paid
13
2
Share

Cameron Kasky and Tim Miller dissect the week's top news, from the mugging of "Big Balls" (Edward Coristine) in D.C. sparking debate over federalized policing to critically examining Trump's claims about rising crime and his administration's efforts to enable ICE's racial profiling through the Supreme Court. They also explore alarming data from the Financial Times revealing significant shifts in Gen Z's personality traits and reflecting on how social media profoundly influences connection and well-being in an increasingly isolated world.

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

Leave a comment

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture