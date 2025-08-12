Big Balls Mugging Triggers DC Crackdown!

Cameron Kasky and Tim Miller dissect the week's top news, from the mugging of "Big Balls" (Edward Coristine) in D.C. sparking debate over federalized policing to critically examining Trump's claims about rising crime and his administration's efforts to enable ICE's racial profiling through the Supreme Court. They also explore alarming data from the Financial Times revealing significant shifts in Gen Z's personality traits and reflecting on how social media profoundly influences connection and well-being in an increasingly isolated world.
Watch, listen, and leave a comment.
Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod
FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.