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Trump Just Said Something Shocking About Israel

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Andrew Egger
May 20, 2026
∙ Paid

JVL and Andrew Egger give their takes on Donald Trump’s bizarre comments about wanting to be prime minister of Israel, his relationship with Netanyahu, and his supposed “99%” approval rating in Israel. They also break down the growing MAGA divide over Israel and Iran, Thomas Massie’s defeat, and why Trump’s political instincts may finally be slipping. Plus: the Republican backlash to Trump’s billion-dollar ballroom and what it says about a president governing like he has nothing left to lose.

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