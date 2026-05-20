Trump Just Said Something Shocking About Israel

JVL and Andrew Egger give their takes on Donald Trump’s bizarre comments about wanting to be prime minister of Israel, his relationship with Netanyahu, and his supposed “99%” approval rating in Israel. They also break down the growing MAGA divide over Israel and Iran, Thomas Massie’s defeat, and why Trump’s political instincts may finally be slipping. Plus: the Republican backlash to Trump’s billion-dollar ballroom and what it says about a president governing like he has nothing left to lose.

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