Trump Lied About His Crowd Size—Again

JVL and Will Sommer give their takes on Trump’s kickoff event for the America 250 celebration and the president’s immediate lie that 45,000 people packed the National Mall and “nobody left” early. They dig into the crowd-size lies, the campaign-style speech at an official government event, Trump’s promises about the White House ballroom, and why the America 250 rollout already feels more focused on Trump’s image than America’s birthday.

Read Christopher Hooks in Harpers, “Happy Fucking Birthday”

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