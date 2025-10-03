The Bulwark

Trump is Trashing the Economy, Especially for His Supporters

Andrew Egger
and
Jonathan V. Last
Oct 03, 2025
23
6
JVL and Andrew Egger take on Trump’s latest government shutdown — how Russ Vought is using it to punish blue states, why the plan hurts Trump’s own voters, and what it says about Trump’s lawless approach to power.

Tickets to Bulwark Live in DC (10/8) with Sarah, Tim and JVL are on sale now at https://TheBulwark.com/events.

