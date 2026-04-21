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Lewis Grotelueschen's avatar
Lewis Grotelueschen
1h

"I would have won Vietnam very quickly."

Those who fought the V.C. while Trump was fighting V.D. would like a word . . . .

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flyingdonut's avatar
flyingdonut
1h

Re: the Virginia ballot initiative. As a Virginian a few points:

1. Yes, I'm voting for it. I don't want to but I'm just holding my nose and doing so - and I'm sure everyone else that is voting YES is doing the same.

2. Neither side is covering themselves in glory here - the ads from the NO side are crazy and pulling out all the fear tropes. I think the more effective NO ads are the ones that have been crowded out where they're just showing Obama and Spanberger's previous statements. The ads from the YES side are very wishy-washy and good government-ish, which are kind of blah.

3. My old boss Max is the "Max" in one of them where he says "It all started with Trump" - its amusing.

4. Last night during the Nats broadcast quite literally every ad for three innings was either pro/against this thing. Are swing voters in Virginia all Nats fans?

5. I think people underestimate the loathing there is for Trump in Northern Virginia. I'll bet this passes in Fairfax 80-20.

6. I'm just going to be happy tomorrow when this is over.

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