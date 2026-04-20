Is Mike Waltz Saying We Should Bomb Hospitals?

Will Saletan takes on Trump's threats to destroy Iran’s infrastructure—and the chilling defense from top officials who say “all options” includes targets that blur into civilian life. As the language shifts from bridges to hospitals and schools, the question isn’t just strategy—it’s how far the U.S. is willing to go.



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