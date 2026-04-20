Bill Kristol: The Tough Guy Really, Really Means It This Time

Just hang tight: Trump is super close to a deal with an enemy that he handed all the leverage to. Absolutely do not read his steady supply of hollow threats as him begging Iran for a face-saving off-ramp. Meanwhile, back in reality, Iran too can see how desperate Trump is, the war is helping China feel emboldened, and some of our closest post-WWII allies think Beijing is more dependable than the U.S. under Trump. Plus, Hegseth has chosen an ideal time to pick a fight with the secretary of the Army, numerous officials at the FBI are alarmed by Kash's alleged re alarmed by Kash's alleged alcohol-induced absences, kudos to Ossoff for the way he talked about corruption and kleptocracy, and more Vance-splaining from the newbie Catholic Veep.
Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.
show notes
Lauren on the Dems preparing for a potential midterm-year SCOTUS vacancy
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