Bill Kristol: Trump Is All-In on Authoritarianism

Another weekend passed without a promised Iran deal. Despite reporting to the contrary, Iran’s negotiators don’t live in caves, and they’re not interested in dealing with the U.S. anymore, at least according to state media. Meanwhile, the president continues to release unhinged midnight bleats on his social media platform, including one targeting not just a judge who ruled against him in the Kennedy Center case but also that judge’s spouse. That’s just one reminder that the authoritarian threat remains, and we should prepare for election meddling if the midterms don’t go Trump’s way. Plus, the White House seems to have soured on JD Vance, the Epstein cover-up continues, there’s more Graham Platner drama, Susan Collins has enabled the worst of Trump 2.0, and Bill outflanks Tim on Pride Month?



Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.



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