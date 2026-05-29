Lis Smith: A Very Vengeful President

Tim just happened to quote from an official Iranian news agency about how the regime is cleaning up in their negotiations with the Trump administration, and the White House accused him of being a foreign agent. Maybe the administration should take a closer look at all the money the guy sitting behind the Resolute Desk and his family are getting from Mideast dictators if they're really looking for foreign agents. Speaking of massive amounts of corruption, the Dems need to be making the case everywhere just how brazenly corrupt Trump & co. are—and not wait until 2027. Plus, the real freak in the Texas Senate race is Paxton, Platner's struggles and missteps are part of his appeal, the Great American State Fair is another Trump fiasco, and parenting lessons on how to raise kids to push back against bullies.

Lis Smith joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

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