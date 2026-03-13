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Ashley's avatar
Ashley
2h

I’ve never been more completely sure that this administration has absolutely NO IDEA what it is doing in any area of governance than I have this week.

Watching this Iran DEBACLE (there’s another word for Donald to look up) is not only embarrassing, it’s genuinely terrifying.

I hate it here.

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Dave Lapan's avatar
Dave Lapan
2h

I take issue with the second part of this -- Trump didn’t set out to make this happen, of course. But what he’s done to oil by accident...

It's no accident when one of the most likely outcomes of his unnecessary war on Iran was to roil oil markets and spike oil and gas prices.

Everyone who has ever studied a potential war with Iran would highlight Iran's control of the Straits of Hormuz and the negative impacts on global oil production, transportion, and prices.

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