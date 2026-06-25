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Kevin's avatar
Kevin
3hEdited

Would Trump be as quick to offer help after an earthquake in California, Washington, or Oregon as he seems to be with Venezuala? America first, right?

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Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
3h

Andrew: "Don’t say the guy’s lost his flair for the dramatic. The scene was almost Shakespearean: a sudden, shocking betrayal at the very last moment, leaving lawmakers aghast and ashen-faced."

Shocking? Not in the least bit. Elected GOP officials made a Crossroads deal with the Devil, and now the Devil owns their souls while these quislings and disreputable jackholes are looking around and wondering what happened.

For the people in the cheap seats: Trump cares about Trump. Exclusively. And he will betray anyone and everyone and not lose a moment's sleep. It's been this way for 80 years and will remain this way until he passes.

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