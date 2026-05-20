Trump’s Age Problem Is Hiding in Plain Sight

Donald Trump turns 80 next month, but Democrats still seem reluctant to make his age and health a political issue. Sam Stein and Lauren Egan give their takes on the questions about Trump’s bruised hands, dentist visits, public appearances, and why the overall transparency about Trump's health hasn't become a bigger story even after Republicans spent years relentlessly attacking Joe Biden over age and decline. Plus: Sam attempts to test Trump’s concealer explanation himself.



Read more from Lauren's reporting: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/democrats-trump-aging-elderly-very-old-hands-makeup

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