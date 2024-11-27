Recently in The Bulwark:

(Photo alteration / Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

FIVE YEARS BEFORE ALYSSA MILANO tweeted the phrase “#metoo” and sparked a deluge of digital disclosures of sexual assault, a small film made a huge splash. The Invisible War, premiering at Sundance Film Festival in 2012, exposed a pervasive culture of rape in the miliatry. Two days after viewing the film, Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta announced an aggressive revamp of Defense Department policies. Congress held hearings on the topic. By end of year, President Obama had signed a new and improved Defense Authorization Act that took the issue head on. One film had sparked a revolution on behalf of survivors. We just didn’t know then how short-lived that revolt would be. Fast forward to today and an accused rapist, Pete Hegseth, stands on the precipice of becoming secretary of defense. But he’s hardly the only one in the incoming administration who faces these types of charges.

MONA CHAREN: How to Be Grateful Despite Trump

HOW IS EVERYBODY COPING with the decline of America? I’ll tell you how I’m doing in a bit. But first I have a few observations about Thanksgiving. I wish I had a dime for every time I’ve heard someone declare that Thanksgiving is their favorite holiday. I used to say it myself, before I realized that it’s so commonplace. What makes it so special? There’s the indulging, of course. Humans have been celebrating big events—weddings, religious holidays, births—with feasts for more than 10,000 years. Preparing and consuming a festive meal satisfies eternal human needs. It’s not just the food itself. Eating is the most quotidian of activities. What separates Thanksgiving is the joint effort, the sense of tradition, the memories of childhood that the food evokes.

Happy Tuesday! Thanksgiving season is here! Need a recipe in a pinch? We have you covered. Overtime will run as news warrants over the next few days.

Fired Rockhurst teacher… told class of duty to stand up against mass deportation. (Kansas City Star)

How to Enjoy a Muscle Car? Drive It to the Arctic Ocean. (WSJ)

D.C.’s Smut King and a MAGA Conspiracy Theorist… Could Soon Join the Foggy Bottom-West End ANC (Washington City Paper)

"I got a hold of some knowledge, and I just did it. I wasn't aware of the consequences it could bring me." Buckle up for this attempted house theft story in Cincinnati. (Enquirer)

A rare double shooting… in the old neighborhood. (Cleveland Scene)

We Didn’t Know What It Was at First.” Buried Beneath Arctic Ice, a Secretive Underground Military Base Emerges in New Radar Images (The DeBrief) More on Camp Century.

He Was One of New York’s Busiest Shoplifters. His Mother Was a Cop. (NYT) 🎁

Malaysia government told… to return seized LGBT watches (BBC).

I hate this type of Thanksgiving plane passenger most of all… SFGATE columnist Drew Magary declares war on that Super Important Guy who cuts past everyone while deboarding.

