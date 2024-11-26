The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Does 'Gladiator II' Entertain?
Does 'Gladiator II' Entertain?

Plus: a revelation about Cormac McCarthy rattles the literary world.
Sonny Bunch
Nov 26, 2024
Transcript
‘Gladiator II’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) examine a shocking story in Vanity Fair by Vincenzo Barney about the legendary writer Cormac McCarthy’s “secret muse,” Augusta Britt, whom the 42-year-old writer met when the girl was just 16. Then they review Gladiator II, a disappointing retread of the original. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday to hear what we’re thankful for. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Discussion about this podcast

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Sonny Bunch
