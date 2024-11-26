Does 'Gladiator II' Entertain?

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) examine a shocking story in Vanity Fair by Vincenzo Barney about the legendary writer Cormac McCarthy’s “secret muse,” Augusta Britt, whom the 42-year-old writer met when the girl was just 16. Then they review Gladiator II, a disappointing retread of the original. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday to hear what we’re thankful for. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

