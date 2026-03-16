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Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
1hEdited

Trump wants China to help protect the Strait of Hormuz, but as Robert Kagan told Bill yesterday, Iran has been allowing oil tankers bound for China through the Strait. Does Trump somehow not know this?

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Krista Allen's avatar
Krista Allen
1h

The hypocrisy is off the charts as the same people who regularly post AI-generated images and videos of the convicted felon are decrying unnamed and allegedly AI-generated videos of battle and who accused the Biden administration of suppressing misinformation about COVID as an attack on "free speech" while they're accusing anyone who doesn't share the narcissist's wish-casting view of the war as "poisoning the airwaves" and being "domestic terrorists".

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