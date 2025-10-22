The Bulwark

Trump’s Heartbreaking White House Makeover

Sam Stein
and
Sonny Bunch
Oct 22, 2025
With Donald Trump unceremoniously demolishing the East Wing of the White House to build his gigantic ballroom, Sam Stein and Sonny Bunch discuss cinema’s most iconic White House destruction scenes as the reality of the demolition images unfortunately imitate art.

