Trump’s New Excuse for The Economy

Donald Trump has a new message for Americans worried about the economy: you’re wrong. Andrew Egger and Will Saletan share their take on Trump’s message, breaking down his bizarre insistence that prices are “way down,” that gas is $2, that groceries are cheaper, and that any reporting to the contrary is just a “manufactured” media conspiracy.

