Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8:30!

The Bulwark+ Live! with JVL, Sam, Mona, Will and Bill for a Trump 2.0 Day One Debrief 🔐. Not a member yet?

Shortly after noon yesterday, Donald Trump took the oath of office. He swore that he would “faithfully execute the office of president of the United States” and would, to the best of his ability, “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.” He spent the rest of the day violating that oath. The blizzard of executive orders and pronouncements that Trump issued yesterday featured—almost boasted of—his disdain for legality and contempt for constitutionality. One might say that Trump’s embrace of illegality and unconstitutionality was a feature, not a bug, of Day One of his presidency. From abrogating the law governing TikTok to trying to end birthright citizenship—not to mention a host of other actions, especially but not only concerning immigration—Trump made clear that a lawless presidency is at the core of his vision for his second term.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here .

Our 🎥YouTube offerings are the free-versions of shows, and they do have ads.

✍️Also: Did you know that every podcast has a transcript for B+ members? Yes! If you’re more a reader than a listener/viewer, open any podcast and the transcript button is beneath the player.

DONALD TRUMP’S SECOND INAUGURAL ADDRESS, and the subsequent executive orders on immigration he issued Monday, paint a picture of the border that is detached from reality. The newly sworn-in president cast the nation’s outgoing leadership as having failed to defend American citizens when it provided sanctuary for (what he deemed) dangerous criminals, many of whom arrived from “mental institutions” across the border. Trump then declared a national emergency, allowing the secretary of defense to send military forces to the southern border, which his aides said was necessary to protect the sovereignty of the United States.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Tuesday! The wifi on my flight was worse than expected, so I only got periodic score updates via a web browser, and the disgraceful news of Trump’s pardons. Made it home in time to witness a mini-version of the National Championship: Ryan Day is leading by 2+ scores in the second half. What will happen? As you know, Ohio State won. Go Buckeyes!

Quote of the Day: "I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian, and transgender people in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives ... and the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals"

—Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde to a visibly surprised JD Vance and Donald Trump

The Seminar Caller… A Bulwark+ reader loves calling into conservative talk radio to challenge them on the facts. Listen to the results.

Another bold prediction… From Lindsey Graham. Will these pardons really destroy Trump? (Mediaite)

Files detail bid to contain fallout from Tulsi Gabbard meetings with Assad… “Trip to Syria in 2017 is expected to be a focus of questions from senators weighing her nomination to be director of national intelligence.” (WaPo🎁)

Cockburn at the Trump inauguration… The Spectator columnist on “A capital city on its worst behavior.” I particularly enjoyed the bit about Lauren Boebert at the America First Policy Institute ball thinking she was was talking up WH COS Susie Wiles, only for it to be a Midwestern woman who looks like Susie Wiles.

Nameless no more… NBC reports that Senators received an “affidavit containing new allegations against Pete Hegseth, who denies the claims.” This time, a name is attached: his former sister-in-law.

The Healing Power of Ridicule… Matt Labash on “why you should laugh at Trump through your salty tears.” 🔐

“It’s not back the blue. It’s screw the blue.” Former Rep. Denver Riggleman on the insurrection pardons.

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.