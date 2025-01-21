The Bulwark
'September 5,' Working Amidst Terror
'September 5,' Working Amidst Terror

Plus: What, precisely, are Trump's Hollywood ambassadors supposed to do?
Sonny Bunch
Jan 21, 2025
3
‘September 5’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask what, precisely, Trump’s “ambassadors to Hollywood” are supposed to be doing. Then they review September 5, the harrowing tick-tock examination of how ABC Sports covered Black September’s terrorist attack at the Munich games that led to the slaughter of nearly the entire Israeli Olympic team. If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
