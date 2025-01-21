'September 5,' Working Amidst Terror

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask what, precisely, Trump’s “ambassadors to Hollywood” are supposed to be doing. Then they review September 5, the harrowing tick-tock examination of how ABC Sports covered Black September’s terrorist attack at the Munich games that led to the slaughter of nearly the entire Israeli Olympic team. If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!
