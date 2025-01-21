Playback speed
Tom Nichols: A Farce and a Sham

Tim Miller
Jan 21, 2025
Trump tried to pencil out literal words in the Constitution and then freed 1,500 violent insurrectionists—while the media attempted to normalize it all. Meanwhile, much attention is being paid to Elon's salute, and not enough to the facts that he has an office at the White House, he's a government contractor, and paid a quarter of billion dollars to get Trump elected. Plus, most of Trump's other executive orders were pissy and petty, the 80s can no longer be called the decade of greed after Monday's Hunger Games vibe, and the Democrats are going to have a hard time resisting a risky 'eat the rich' path.

Tom Nichols joins Tim Miller.

show notes

