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Trump’s Old and Shrinking Republican Party | Morning Shots LIVE

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Andrew Egger's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Andrew Egger and William Kristol
May 19, 2026
∙ Paid

Andrew Egger and Bill Kristol went live to discuss the terms of Trump’s $1.776 billion slush fund for his fans, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche defending the outrageous fund to Congress, Trump’s slipping poll numbers. Plus, amid a war in Iran and surging gas prices, Trump has his eyes on one thing: the ballroom.

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