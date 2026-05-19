Andrew Egger and Bill Kristol went live to discuss the terms of Trump’s $1.776 billion slush fund for his fans, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche defending the outrageous fund to Congress, Trump’s slipping poll numbers. Plus, amid a war in Iran and surging gas prices, Trump has his eyes on one thing: the ballroom.
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Trump’s Old and Shrinking Republican Party | Morning Shots LIVE
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
May 19, 2026
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Bulwark+ Takes
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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