The Bulwark

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Kass McGann's avatar
Kass McGann
3hEdited

We should all wear black on July 4th. There is nothing to celebrate. We allowed a tyrannt into The People's House and he destroyed it, figuratively and with actual construction machinery. Our elected representatives stood by and did nothing to stop him from dismantling our institutions. Our highest Court did not protect our laws and handed him the power of a monarch. We lost our "more perfect Union". We gave up our "Great Experiment". Rub our faces with aches and put on our hair shirts. We should all be in mourning.

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Sko Hayes's avatar
Sko Hayes
3h

Isn't his favorite portrait of himself the mugshot? IMAGINE SOMEONE PUTTING A MUGSHOT ON A PIECE OF US CURRENCY????

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