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CBS Fires Top Staffers from 60 Minutes In Newsroom Purge

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Sam Stein
May 28, 2026
∙ Paid

JVL and Sam Stein give their takes on CBS News firing Sharyn Alfonsi, Cecilia Vega, and top executives at 60 Minutes. Plus, they break down why the changes at CBS News appear tied to corporate merger politics from Trumpworld and what the shakeup says about the future of independent journalism in America.

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