Trump teased a third term with NBC this morning. But is he for real or is this just a part of his plan to keep control of the GOP? Sarah Longwell, Mona Charen, and Will Saletan get together to discuss.
Trump’s Third Term Talk Is All a Part of His Power Game
Mar 30, 2025
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn't slow down, and neither do we.
