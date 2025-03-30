Playback speed
Share post
Trump’s Third Term Talk Is All a Part of His Power Game

Sarah Longwell
,
Mona Charen
, and
Will Saletan
Mar 30, 2025
30
5
Trump teased a third term with NBC this morning. But is he for real or is this just a part of his plan to keep control of the GOP? Sarah Longwell, Mona Charen, and Will Saletan get together to discuss.

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Appears in episode
Mona Charen
Sarah Longwell
Will Saletan
