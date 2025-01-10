Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

(Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

ON FRIDAY, THE SUPREME COURT WILL HEAR oral argument in TikTok v. Garland, a First Amendment challenge to the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. Enacted in April 2024, the law makes it illegal for third-party service providers such as Google and Apple to host or update a “foreign adversary application” for mobile phones in the United States. In effect, the law bans companies from offering TikTok in their app stores for U.S. users so long as TikTok is still owned by ByteDance, which is incorporated in the Cayman Islands but operates out of China.

READ THE REST.

LINDSAY M. CHERVINSKY: Jimmy Carter Accomplished What No President Has Done Since John Quincy Adams

A FUNERAL SERVICE FOR JIMMY CARTER will be held this morning at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. The 39th president of the United States, who died on December 29 at the age of 100, will be remembered less for the specifics of what he did during his time in the White House than for his long, loving marriage, his unwavering faith, and his dedication to public service. In the four decades since he left office, Carter succeeded in redefining his legacy, an incredible accomplishment achieved by only one other president—John Quincy Adams.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here .

Our 🎥YouTube offerings are the free-versions of shows, and they do have ads.

✍️Also: Did you know that every podcast has a transcript for B+ members? Yes! If you’re more a reader than a listener/viewer, open any podcast and the transcript button is beneath the player.

WHATEVER ELSE YOU MIGHT SAY ABOUT HIM, Donald Trump does not lack ambition. For him, making vast, sweeping promises to solve every problem the country has ever faced comes as naturally as, well, lying. Here is a partial list of things he has promised to make happen “on Day One” of his second administration.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Thursday! And greetings from the air. Today’s Overtime will be a little shorter due to internet limitations.

Ohio Against the World… Apologies in advance, but tomorrow you might see a lot of Ohio State content from me. Go Buckeyes!

Walter Mondale’s eulogy… Sixteen years ago, on a frosty January morning, I spent part of a morning with the three former living Vice Presidents at President Barack Obama’s Inauguration. The least talkative was Walter Mondale, who died in 2021. His son delivered the eulogy at today’s beautiful service for President Carter, and you can read the whole thing here. (If you missed it, worth a watch for the music alone.)

Times change, people rarely do… Like President Bush with a very dubya-esque funeral chest slap.

President Jimmy Carter, My Father, and Me...“The late president sent my father's naval task force toward the Persian Gulf just days before the end of his deployment. In transit, his plane crashed. For decades, I blamed Carter.” (Stephen Rodrick, Rolling Stone)

Supreme Court refuses… to delay Trump’s hush money sentencing. Roberts and Barrett were the ones who broke. (WaPo)

“The Last Republican…” The trailer for the documentary about Adam Kinzinger just dropped. Can’t wait to see it.

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.