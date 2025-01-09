What Did We Learn from 2024? (with Karen Hunter, Tim Miller & Roland Martin)

Kicking off the new year, Michael Steele is joined by Karen Hunter, Tim Miller and Roland Martin for a barbershop discussion on the political landscape of 2025, how the Democratic Party needs to develop a more ruthless approach to win and how identity politics informed the 2024 election.

Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Freedom-Timothy-Snyder/dp/0593728726

