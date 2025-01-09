Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1
2

What Did We Learn from 2024? (with Karen Hunter, Tim Miller & Roland Martin)

Jan 09, 2025
∙ Paid
1
2
Share

Kicking off the new year, Michael Steele is joined by Karen Hunter, Tim Miller and Roland Martin for a barbershop discussion on the political landscape of 2025, how the Democratic Party needs to develop a more ruthless approach to win and how identity politics informed the 2024 election.

Leave a comment

Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Freedom-Timothy-Snyder/dp/0593728726

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively with a Bulwark+ membership. The Michael Steele Podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. To add this to your player of choice, click here.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
Video
The Michael Steele Podcast is hosted by former RNC Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
How Do We Reach Bipartisanship When Republicans Don't Play By Those Rules? (with Leader Hakeem Jeffries)
Democrats Must Learn from Republicans on How to be Better Messengers (with Brian Tyler Cohen)
The Bitter End to Joe Biden's Presidency (with Michael Smerconish)
What Does Freedom Mean in the Age of Trump? (with Timothy Snyder)
Trump's Menagerie of Misfits (with John Fugelsang, Tara Setmayer & Symone Sanders-Townsend)
What to Expect from a Second Trump Term (with Elie Mystal)
America Wanted Trump to Win (with Rick Wilson)