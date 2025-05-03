Trump's Disastrous First 100 Days (with Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz)

Michael Steele speaks with Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz about Trump's First 100 Days of his second term. They discuss the economic impact Americans are facing, the deporations occurring without due process and what Democrats can do to expose the incompetency of the current administration.

