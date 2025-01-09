Derek Thompson and Elizabeth Weil: The Trend Toward Solitude

Americans have been spending more time alone—and less time doing face-to-face socializing—than we have for at least 60 years. And our alone time is impacting the economy, our politics, and our personalities, particularly among young people. Meanwhile, the fires in Los Angeles are a heartbreaking reminder that the California landscape was meant to burn—and it will keep happening whether we like it or not. Plus, the mystery around the sister of Sam Altman.

Derek Thompson and Liz Weil join Tim Miller.

