Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Get 30 day free trial

KIM WEHLE: Turning Away from Originalism

LAST WEEK, THE SUPREME COURT upheld a federal statute criminalizing the possession of firearms by individuals with domestic violence restraining orders against them. Commentators have depicted the ruling in United States v. Rahimi as a “victory” for gun safety and women’s rights, even though it only retained the status quo. But the opinion is important for another reason: It signals what could be the start of a major course correction in the conservative justices’ approach to constitutional interpretation.

READ THE REST.

Get 30 day free trial

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here.

Get 30 day free trial

AFTER YEARS OF STASIS, the European Union has new candidate members, and official negotiations with Moldova and Ukraine are expected to open on June 25. European officials have waxed eloquent about the first prospective new members since 2013. European Council President Charles Michel called the proposed enlargement “a clear signal of hope for . . . our continent,” while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen celebrated “a strategic decision and a day that will remain engraved in the history of our Union.” Yet the upbeat tone in which EU officials talk about enlargement ignores the far less encouraging geopolitics of the moment. The entire Eastern neighborhood may be coming unstuck and could be lost permanently unless Europeans abandon their traditional emphasis on technocratic reform and reevaluate the region with a focus on hard security.

READ THE REST.

Get 30 day free trial

🚨OVERTIME🚨

TONIGHT! If you could ask a former GOP operative and a former Republican congressman one thing—anything—what would it be? Would it be what they regret? What they're still proud of? What the GOP's greatest weakness is? Or their favorite brand of microwave mac-and-cheese? Well, ask it! Bulwark+ Founding Members can submit questions to Tim Miller's and Adam Kinzinger's AMA on Tuesday 9pm ET. If you're not already, click here to become a Founding Member and ask Tim and Adam anything! See you at 9 (details here).

The mysterious tyranny… of trendy baby names (WaPo). Make sure you check out the Jason and -son graph.

Meanwhile in Minnesota… In the part of town where the dreaded Hawks are from, meet Hennepin County Board candidate Marisa Simonetti, who was recently arrested for assault with a tarantula.

…in Florida… Democrats seem to think that Joe Biden has a chance there. I do not. (Businessweek).

…and in New York City… A crowd joined to watch a man eat an entire jar of cheese balls.

The Internet Archive's Wayback Machine… From CBS Sunday Morning: “The internet is ephemeral, with the average life of a web page – before it's changed or deleted – about 100 days. And so, the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine has been making backups of websites every day since 1996, with nearly 900 billion pages preserved, available to all.”

I use the Machine for work all the time, but in particular, I’ll always appreciate it for helping house the entire archive of The Weekly Standard magazine.

Watch the whole thing.

⌚️A local business owner is making watches… out of tiny pieces of the Key Bridge (Baltimore Banner).

Get 30 day free trial

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.