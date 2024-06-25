Symone Sanders-Townsend: Don't Say We Didn't Warn You

Project 2025 sounds mundane, but it would institutionalize Trumpism, eliminate the Department of Education, mass deport 11 million people, and turn the Department of Health and Human Services into the Department of "Life." Plus, more from the mailbag, and Biden finding the sweet spot between Uncle Joe and punching Trump in the face. Symone Sanders-Townsend joins Tim Miller.
