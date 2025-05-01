(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock / Screenshots via X)

The White House’s weird influencer briefings keep getting worse. After the first one featured a MAGA personality who believed the moon had disappeared, I tuned in Tuesday to see a second influencer briefing starring Brenden Dilley.

Dilley is a QAnon conspiracy theorist who once refused to wear a mask during the pandemic on the grounds that he also hates to wear condoms—and quipped that he has three children by three different women to prove it.

Then on Wednesday, the influencer briefing included Dom Lucre, a popular conspiracy theorist who was briefly banned from X in 2023 after posting child sexual abuse imagery. He asked whether the Trump administration would launch new investigations of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. What great additions to the White House press corps!

Assistant attorney general can’t stop tweeting

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division is in turmoil. Amid a pivot away from cases about police and voting-rights and toward culture-war issues like anti-Christian discrimination and transgender sports issues, more than half of the division’s lawyers are expected to quit.

So how is Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon handling this pivotal moment for the division she directs? Well, she is certainly tweeting a lot.

Like Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon, Dhillon represents an experiment in whether right-wing media personalities can transfer their attention-seeking skills into running the federal government.

A California lawyer who became prominent in MAGA media for championing conservative legal cases, especially opposition to COVID mandates, Dhillon has more than 1 million followers on X. And, like FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, she’s kept her fans updated while she’s in government with a steady stream of posts, many of which come in the middle of the workday and have nothing to do with civil rights or the Justice Department.

Since being sworn in on April 8, Dhillon, from her personal account, has tweeted 263 times, or 11.9 times a day, not counting things she’s retweeted. As I wrote this newsletter, Dhillon tweeted once again, this time about when she bathed in a “sacred pool” in India. Ten minutes after that, and still very much during the workday, Dhillon tweeted about a political meme she wanted to post—“But,” she cautioned herself at 3:01 p.m. on a Wednesday, “that wouldn’t be prudent.”

As an assistant attorney general, Dhillon polls her followers on what color Tesla she should lease, describes the flowers in front of her house, and advises people to pour water up their noses to clear up congestion.

“I have found that nasal lavage aka NetiPot in the shower and at night to rinse the sinuses, provides temporary relief,” Dhillon tweeted on Monday.

The Justice Department didn’t respond to a request for comment about Dhillon’s rigorous posting regimen.

Dhillon’s many posts haven’t been missed by the MAGA faithful, who, as with Bongino, are getting restless about the lack of deep-state crooks shipped off to Guantánamo Bay under the new administration and aren’t afraid to point it out to her.

As a result, Dhillon spends much of her time on X sparring with her critics, telling them that they’re muted for crimes like general rudeness or “dimwittery” (in that case, the person in question hadn’t replied to one of her tweets, but to one from Dinesh D’Souza). On April 21, for example, Dhillon asked her followers which podcasts and TV shows she should prioritize in terms of her media appearances.

“Do something,” replied one frustrated follower. “Is the entire DOJ obsessed with TV hits??”

“Muted for being a jerk,” Dhillon replied.

On another occasion, after a Trump supporter complained that Attorney General Pam Bondi was prioritizing Fox News appearances over arrests of supposedly corrupt Democrats, Dhillon told the man he was being “muted for ignorance.”

While America has yet to fully see Dhillon’s approach to law enforcement, her handling of rude tweets has been both visible and strict. Since being sworn in, she’s announced that she’s muted 30 people, and blocked 1, for an average of 1.35 blocks or mutes a day.

Meanwhile, Dhillon’s division continues to bleed talent. In an appearance on Glenn Beck’s podcast, she claimed roughly one hundred lawyers had already quit the division and more are expected to follow. All told, roughly 70 percent of the civil rights division, she said, could be gone.

RFK: Chemtrails are real, and the Trump administration is doing them!

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been chemtrail-curious in the past, saying there was some validity to the idea that the government is nefariously spraying chemicals from airplanes.

Now that he has been tasked with overseeing the nation’s massive healthcare bureaucracy, he appears determined to act on these suspicions.

The secretary of health and human services said recently that he might even hire a sort of chemtrails czar, whose sole job would be stopping the practice.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to stop it, or bring on somebody who’s going to think only about that, find out who’s doing it, and holding them accountable,” Kennedy said in an appearance Tuesday on Dr. Phil tied to Trump’s first 100 days in office.

Depending on whose version of the conspiracy you believe, chemtrails are a government plot meant to either control the climate or brainwash the population—or both! On his pre-government-life podcast, Kennedy hosted a prominent chemtrail conspiracist and left, in his words, “persuaded” by his pitch.

But Kennedy’s comments on Dr. Phil appear to be the first confirmation that he intends to actually act on chemtrails as HHS secretary. Should he follow through, it would constitute a remarkable amount of government resources dedicated to pure quackery.

The chemtrails discussion on Dr. Phil started when a woman in the audience asked what Kennedy was going to do about chemical “injections” from the sky.

“My biggest concern is the stratospheric aerosol injections that are continuously peppered on us everyday,” she said. “Bromium, aluminum, strontium—it’s sprayed in our skies all day long.”

The woman’s question was met with some uneasy laughter from the audience. But Kennedy took it seriously. He explained that HHS wasn’t involved in injecting the chemicals into the air but not as a means of dismissing the idea that any of this was real. Instead, he pointed the finger at another part of the government, the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

“It’s done, we think, by DARPA, and a lot of it now is coming out of the jet fuel,” he said.

HHS didn’t respond to my request for comment. DARPA also didn’t respond about Kennedy’s accusation that it’s spraying the country with chemicals.

Neither Kennedy nor his questioner used the word “chemtrails.” But his remarks have been championed by people afraid of chemtrails as proof that they’re real.

“Let that sink in,” wrote a blogger for the Gateway Pundit. “The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) might be behind what’s being sprayed in our skies.”

On social media, Newsmax host Carl Higbie fumed over the chemicals.

“RFK admitting that they put these chemicals in Jet Fuel,” he wrote on X. “WHAT GIVES THEM THE RIGHT TO SPRAY THIS SHIT OVER MY PROPERTY.”

Chemtrail enthusiasm emerged after a 1996 Air Force paper speculated that the military could use weather modification as a weapon. But in reality, much of what conspiracy-theory believers argue is a nefarious government plot is really just jet fuel exhaust mixed with air at high altitudes.

Nevertheless, the conspiracy has gained traction in recent years, with lawmakers now moving to ban nonexistent chemtrails in several states.

There is no word yet on whom Kennedy might hire as the HHS chemtrails czar. But might I recommend Half Baked star Jim Breuer? In March, Breuer, now a conservative comedian, complained that Republicans had failed to stop chemtrails from being sprayed over Florida.

