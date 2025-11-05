The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas J Fee's avatar
Thomas J Fee
22m

Today is the first day in a long time I don’t get up completely depressed with the weight on the world on me. Hope is a wonderful thing and my fellow Americans truly reminded me we are not alone

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Deutschmeister's avatar
Deutschmeister
20mEdited

There are many takeaways from what happened last night. But let's focus upon the one that matters most of all.

The White House and the GOP will look at the results and find many people and institutions to blame. None of them will be within their own midst. They will throw ketchup against the wall and do what comes naturally to them -- double down on their agenda and their approach, as no weakness or admission of wrongdoing is allowed. And they will triple down on their efforts to steal next year's midterm elections so that last night's results cannot happen again. Bank on it.

The 2026 electoral campaign begins today. Reenergized somewhat by last night, fight more and harder, beginning today, for democracy as if your life depended on it. Perhaps it does. The forces of evil will not give up until there are enough people to take control away from them and send them back to where they belong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture