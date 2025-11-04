The Bulwark

Andy Beshear and Terry Moran: The Power of Normal People

Tim Miller
Terry Moran
Nov 04, 2025
With Trump slashing SNAP benefits, Gov. Beshear is asking the people of Kentucky to look out for their neighbors so they don’t go hungry—since the administration won’t. Meanwhile, Trump’s tariffs are hammering farmers in the Bluegrass State at the same time Republicans are sabotaging rural healthcare. And reporting from Chicago, Moran finds his hometown still full of tough, independent people who won’t be pushed around. True to form: Moms, bystanders, and priests are standing up to immigration agents while Trump tries to flex the full force of his authoritarian ambitions. Plus, Norah O’Donnell did not stand up for the truth, and the legacy and patriotism of Dick Cheney.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Terry Moran join Tim Miller.

