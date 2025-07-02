The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
7
2

Was This a Bribe? CBS’s $16 Million Surrender to Trump Is Complete

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Jul 02, 2025
∙ Paid
7
2
Share

Trump settled a lawsuit with Paramount/CBS over their editing of a 60 Minutes segment featuring Kamala Harris. He walked away with $16 million, without CBS admitting fault, fueling new claims of media bias and political manipulation.

Leave a comment

Get more from The Bulwark in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exc…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture