Preview

Watch Scott Bessent Debase Himself Defending Trump’s Greenland Threats

Will Saletan's avatar
Will Saletan
Jan 19, 2026
∙ Paid

Will Saletan surgically dissects one of the most embarrassing interviews of the Trump administration: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent twisting himself into knots on Meet the Press to defend Donald Trump’s threats against Greenland and Europe.

Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

