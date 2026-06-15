The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deutschmeister's avatar
Deutschmeister
1hEdited

Hello Friends:

Long time, no chat. I’ve missed you – hopefully the feeling is mutual. No, Stephen Miller did not come for me in the night and do his full Dracula imitation upon my person. I simply have had some extended travel time, first in a while, and taken advantage of the opportunity to get out of our pressure cooker. I recommend it. Try it if you can.

I’m largely off-topic today (please don’t ban me, moderators) but would like to share some random observations that came to me while abroad, in a more objective climate than we live in here anymore. I’ll stick to highlights for brevity and welcome the thoughts of others who have been outside the country recently for additional context.

1) It takes such travel, on an extended basis and around people willing to talk openly and honestly, to gauge how much our current regime is despised by others elsewhere. I heard literally not a single voice supporting our President and our government. It is pretty much that one-sided. On the former in particular, the kindest word I heard uttered is that he is a clown. (There also was worse. Much worse. I’ll let you use your imagination to fill in that gap.) Generally there is an outright befuddlement as to how so many supposedly smart people could elect the single most ignorant and lazy person we could find to the most important elected office in the world. They do not understand. I was forced to tell them that many to most of us do not understand either. Yet here we are.

2) These same people do not hate us as Americans. They hate what America is doing now, but they understand the fundamental difference between the average citizen and the power brokers who hold the power and the control. They do not wish to punish us individually for what is happening on a macro level. But they do question why we allowed it in the first place, and why we did not take into account them and others who also have to live with the outcomes as a branch of the tree of choices and consequences. They still love us and want to be friends with us. We simply have to stop acting like teenagers and be the adults in the room again that they were accustomed to.

3) Pope Leo is amazing, and he is the face of America that they seek to embrace – if we can find our way (back) there. I saw first-hand the love and the admiration that the Spanish people have for him, and what he stands for in his messages of fundamental decency and kindness, acceptance of others, and his support of equality and inclusivity. The feelings are real, and it was a moment of deep personal pride for me to see this American Pope representing what is best about us when too often what appears in the news reflects the worst of us. We should not underestimate his importance as a goodwill ambassador as he travels the world, speaks truth to power, and, at least indirectly, reminds the world anew of our better selves even while we struggle to find it here, on our home turf.

4) Lastly for now, a confession, derived at least partially from staying up way too late for NBA Finals games that started around 2:30 a.m. local time and ended around 5:30: the Knicks are the better team. As a San Antonio Spurs fan, it stings to admit that, and to see New Yorkers celebrate a title that we actually were justthisclose to winning ourselves had the ball bounced slightly differently in two or three of those very tight and suspenseful games. Yes, the two teams were that evenly matched. But as a rule the deeper, more experienced team usually finds a way to win most of those nail-biters in a seven-game series. And they did this time too. Congratulations, Knicks fans. Just tell others that, despite 4-1, our team belonged in the Finals with you and that we were the toughest competition you faced along the way. From there we’re all good, and hope to renew the duel next year.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Garvin's avatar
Garvin
1h

Per The Hill website, here's Lindsey Graham commenting on the Iran war agreement:

“I look forward to reviewing the final product and I believe it is imperative that the architect of the deal, Vice President Vance and his negotiating partners, be part of the process in presenting the final deal to Congress."

No mention of Trump. This sounds to me like Vance is being set up as the fall guy in case the dear leader's "peace deal" proves to be less artful and more doubtful.

Reply
Share
3 replies
70 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture