IF DONALD TRUMP IS RETURNED TO THE PRESIDENCY, he won’t be coming to the White House alone: He’ll be bringing a pack of the fiends, frauds, and felons who populated his first administration and later entered his orbit. In his tumultuous first term, Trump already burned through most of the respectable figures in GOP political and policy circles, those might be considered smart, talented, and responsible. Now it’s mostly just loyalists, toadies, and hangers-on who are left. Individuals with ambitions dangerous to the future of our democracy are likely to be in positions of power and influence.

SAM STEIN: Harris May Be Screwed If Nebraska Changes Its Electoral College Rules

A TOP MAINE DEMOCRAT acknowledged on Thursday that there’s likely not enough time to change the state’s Electoral College rules before the election to counterbalance Nebraska Republicans trying to alter their own state’s rules to benefit Donald Trump. Democratic House Majority Leader Maureen Terry told The Bulwark in a brief phone conversation that the party had “very possibly” missed a window to alter the state’s Electoral College allocation to a winner-take-all format. That could leave the party, and Vice President Kamala Harris, with a much narrower path to the presidency.

KIM WEHLE: The GOP Scheme That Could Bring Our Electoral System to Its Knees

DESPITE DONALD TRUMP’S FLOP in last week’s debate against Kamala Harris, polls still have the race close. Naturally, most observers are trying to figure out who will win—meaning who will better persuade voters to register to vote, go to the polls, and vote for either candidate. But a better question to ask at this point is whether Trump and the Republican party machinery will succeed in their myriad efforts to cheat their way back into the White House. And this round, they are recruiting regular voters across the country to do the dirty work for them.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Thursday! Due to an early start time, and the continued misfortune of the Minnesota Twins, my twins and I got to watch the Cleveland Guardians clinch a playoff spot today in their extra innings win (the second in a row) over their perennial AL Central foe. Lots of “Cleveland Rocks!”

I, too, believe in rookie manager Stephen Vogt.

This team is often lucky, but more often, they win because they don’t take their foot off the pedal. It’s served them well, earning them the best home record in the AL. A few years ago in this space, I correctly predicted the Saint Louis Blues winning their first Stanley Cup. This team gives me that same vibe. I won’t go that far, after all Cleveland may or may not be cursed. But I wouldn’t be surprised if they won it all. But they’re probably facing the Dodgers there, so I don’t know.

The Cincinnati Bureau… is beginning to feel a little more like home. The original Bulwark podcast studio sign found its way to the Queen City and will soon go on a wall of honor with great photographs from our intrepid art director, Hannah Yoest.

‘I’m a black NAZI!’: NC GOP nominee for governor made dozens of disturbing comments on porn forum (CNN). Good news for the Harris campaign, as there aren’t other big NC races and this will likely help her win NC. Here is how Trump described him, before distancing himself in the prelude to these revelations, which only slightly top what was already known about the deplorable Lt. Gov. The ads write themselves.

This Is What a Losing Campaign Looks Like. In The Atlantic, David Frum has a must-read on Vice Presidential Hopeful / Reply Guy, JD Vance. 🎁

Elegy: A Framework and Campaign in Crisis… the JD Vance Story (City Beat)

The Officials … Be sure to watch this Time documentary on election workers, with executive producer Sarah Longwell.

No Country for Snowbirds… Florida loses its luster for Canadians (Globe and Mail)

Judge in Washington Post lawsuit… says Florida can't hide cost of DeSantis' travel.(Tallahassee Democrat)

Forbes Marketplace… The Parasite SEO Company Trying to Devour Its Host (Lars Lofgren)

