Sam Stein and Susanne Craig: Look Beyond the Polls

Tim Miller
Sep 19, 2024
9
Transcript

We're swimming in polling data, but we should also consider that Kamala has more money and a superior ground game. On the other hand though, she doesn't have a spouse promoting nude modeling experience. Plus, the sweeping narrative behind the 'Lucky Loser' who squandered his father's fortune.

Susanne Craig and Sam Stein join Tim Miller.

show notes
Susanne's new book about Trump, "Lucky Loser"

Discussion about this podcast

Appears in episode
Tim Miller
