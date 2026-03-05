The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

James D Bare's avatar
James D Bare
10m

Is FIIFA ready for a recount on that peace prize yet?

Kotzsu's avatar
Kotzsu
just nowEdited

I was shocked to see a recent YouGov poll where the responses were split on how long the war goes on.

If it lasts a week, it has a plurality of support (47% approve vs 28% disapprove vs 25% unsure). https://yougov.com/en-us/daily-results/20260305-0bb30-2

But once it goes into 2 months, support flips (27% approve vs 51% disapprove vs 22% unsure). https://yougov.com/en-us/daily-results/20260305-0bb30-3

That's a bit shocking to me because I thought we'd all disapprove completely of this, but I guess Trump and company are maybe onto something with the smash grab type attacks they did on Venezuela.

