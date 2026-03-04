‘Sirāt’ and Finding Community in the End of the World

Director Oliver Laxe on location with star Sergi Lopez (Neon)

We have a special bonus episode this week: I’m joined by Óliver Laxe, the director of the Oscar-nominated Sirāt, to discuss his film about a rave at the end of the world and how we can find community in an age of dislocation and isolation. I wanted to get this out now because a.) the film is expanding this weekend, b.) Laxe himself will be in attendance at a handful of shows across the country over the next week or two here, and c.) it really is the sort of movie you need to see in a theater. For the sound system and the big picture, yes, but also the sense of community a packed theatrical showing can generate. You’ll want to experience it with other people, believe me.

Laxe will be appearing for Q&As in person through the 8th in DC, Boston, Chicago, Austin, and Nashville; you can see the dates on the flyer below. But if you don’t live near one of these shows, I hope you check out the movie in a theater near you. It’s a real trip.

