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Colleen Kochivar-Baker's avatar
Colleen Kochivar-Baker
1hEdited

Let me get this right. Mr Thierer is all for data centers because they provide temporary construction jobs for blue collar workers. These completed data centers will then cost millions of blue, pink, and white collar workers their jobs, put the blue collar construction workers back in a tepid construction economy, raise power costs for residents surrounding them, and eat up millions of gallons of fresh water. This is some of the most short sighted thinking I've ever seen, but then too many in today's economy seem perfectly willing to grab short term gains in exchange for long term pain. Just wait and see what happens when the tech stock market bubble bursts.

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Lewis Grotelueschen's avatar
Lewis Grotelueschen
1h

"But Donald Trump doesn’t do dignified."

Understatement of the century.

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