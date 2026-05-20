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Why in the World Are We Pulling Troops out of Poland? | Command Post

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Mark Hertling's avatar
Benjamin Parker's avatar
Mark Hertling and Benjamin Parker
May 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) and Ben Parker went live on Wednesday morning to give their takes on NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's comments about the Strait of Hormuz and the reported plan by the U.S. and Israel to install Mahmoud Ahmadinejad back to power in Iran. Plus, Ben and Mark break down why Pete Hegseth's decision to pull troops out of Polan…

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