Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.) and Ben Parker went live on Wednesday morning to give their takes on NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's comments about the Strait of Hormuz and the reported plan by the U.S. and Israel to install Mahmoud Ahmadinejad back to power in Iran. Plus, Ben and Mark break down why Pete Hegseth's decision to pull troops out of Polan…
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Why in the World Are We Pulling Troops out of Poland? | Command Post
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
May 20, 2026
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Bulwark+ Takes
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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