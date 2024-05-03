The Bulwark
The Secret Podcast
Why Kim Jong-Un Underestimated Kristi Noem
Why Kim Jong-Un Underestimated Kristi Noem

Also: Trump's first criminal trial is going great.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
May 03, 2024
Krist Noem, moments before confronting North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, probably. (Chris Elise/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sarah and JVL are back from Philly to talk about how a young Kristi Noem stared down Kim Jong-Un: "I'm sure he underestimated me, having no clue about my experience staring down little tyrants . . ." Noem writes. "Dealing wit…

