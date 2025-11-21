The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jordan B's avatar
Jordan B
9m

Having seen the musical 5 times but not the second movie yet, I can say the animal thing is... weird. It absolutely comes out of left field and just serves as the motivation for Elphaba to turn against the vaunted "Oz." Beyond the initial realization that Wizard might not be a really upstanding guy, the entire subplot is jarringly disjointed from the rest of the story. However, you have to blame the book and play for this, not the movie writers. Had they changed it, musical fans would have revolted, and ultimately this movie was made for those fans.

I loved the first one specifically because it was so faithful to the source material, and I expect I'll enjoy For Good equally; "No Good Deed," "As Long as You're Mine" and "For Good" are some of my favorite songs from the whole soundtrack. However, if you're not a fan of the original, I could certainly see why you might not enjoy it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture