Rounders Bombed—Then Became a Absolute Classic!

Sarah, JVL and Sonny take on Rounders—the ’90s cult poker movie that turned Matt Damon, Ed Norton, and John Malkovich into gambling legends. They debate whether Teddy KGB is secretly the hero, confess real-life Vegas stories, and unpack how online betting is turning America into a nation of addicts.

