The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
4
2

Rounders Bombed—Then Became a Absolute Classic!

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
,
Sonny Bunch
, and
Sarah Longwell
Oct 29, 2025
∙ Paid
4
2
Share

Sarah, JVL and Sonny take on Rounders—the ’90s cult poker movie that turned Matt Damon, Ed Norton, and John Malkovich into gambling legends. They debate whether Teddy KGB is secretly the hero, confess real-life Vegas stories, and unpack how online betting is turning America into a nation of addicts.

Leave a comment

Click for previous installments of Bulwark Movie Club

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture