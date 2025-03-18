Playback speed
WTF 2.0: Your Local Epidemiologist with Katelyn Jetelina

Jonathan V. Last
and
Katelyn Jetelina
Mar 18, 2025
9
8
Transcript

JVL talks with Your Local Epidemiologist with

Katelyn Jetelina
about the measles outbreak, public health and misinformation.

WTF 2.0 is a pop-up show on Substack during the first 100 days of second Trump administration. Watch previous episodes, here.


As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

