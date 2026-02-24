The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
32mEdited

“Regardless of these differences, Johnson didn’t believe either lawmaker’s scandal warranted a clear condemnation.”

At least Johnson’s consistent; he truly exemplifies the meaning of being a true Christian; gods love and forgiveness!

Especially, if you happen to be a pedophile in good standing in the Republican Party or are a coconspirator in one of the largest criminal crime enterprises ever to exist! Just saying!…:)

Reply
Share
Thom Molen's avatar
Thom Molen
37m

I hope you at least have a little fun tonight Joe. Thanks for being always diligent!

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture